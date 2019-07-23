Weed management, furrow irrigation and drone use in agriculture are all on the agenda Aug. 2 for the annual Rice Field Day being hosted by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture at the Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart.

“We are packing a lot of tech and research updates into our two, two-hour tours this year,” said Bob Scott, director of the rice station. “In addition to updates on production techniques, we’ll also be giving attendees a peek into the future rice and soybean varieties now in the works at the station.”

There is no cost to attend and registration opens at 7 a.m. at the station’s Foundation Seed Center. The first tour leaves at 7:30 a.m. The Rice Research and Extension Center is located at 2900 Arkansas Highway 130.

This year’s field day presenters are all with the U of A System Division of Agriculture. The tours may be subject to change.

Tour 1:

Stop 1—Soil Fertility

Trent Roberts—associate professor-soil fertility

Stop 2—Rice Weed Management

Jason Norsworthy—professor-weed science

Tommy Butts—Extension weed scientist

Stop 3—Drones in Agriculture

Larry Purcell—professor, soybean physiologist

Tour 2:

Stop 1—Multiple Inlet Irrigation

Chris Henry—irrigation engineer

Stop 2—Soybean Breeding Program

Leo Mozzoni—assistant professor, soybean breeding

Stop 3—Furrow-Irrigated Rice

Jarrod Hardke—extension rice agronomist

Justin Chlapecka—graduate assistant

Stop 4—Observation Bay

Karen Moldenhauer—professor, rice breeding

Xueyan Sha—professor, rice breeding

Ehsan Shakiba—assistant professor, hybrid rice breeding

To learn more about Division of Agriculture research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website: https://aaes.uark.edu.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.