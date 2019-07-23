Weed management, furrow irrigation and drone use in agriculture are all on the agenda Aug. 2 for the annual Rice Field Day being hosted by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture at the Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart.
“We are packing a lot of tech and research updates into our two, two-hour tours this year,” said Bob Scott, director of the rice station. “In addition to updates on production techniques, we’ll also be giving attendees a peek into the future rice and soybean varieties now in the works at the station.”
There is no cost to attend and registration opens at 7 a.m. at the station’s Foundation Seed Center. The first tour leaves at 7:30 a.m. The Rice Research and Extension Center is located at 2900 Arkansas Highway 130.
This year’s field day presenters are all with the U of A System Division of Agriculture. The tours may be subject to change.
Tour 1:
Stop 1—Soil Fertility
Trent Roberts—associate professor-soil fertility
Stop 2—Rice Weed Management
Jason Norsworthy—professor-weed science
Tommy Butts—Extension weed scientist
Stop 3—Drones in Agriculture
Larry Purcell—professor, soybean physiologist
Tour 2:
Stop 1—Multiple Inlet Irrigation
Chris Henry—irrigation engineer
Stop 2—Soybean Breeding Program
Leo Mozzoni—assistant professor, soybean breeding
Stop 3—Furrow-Irrigated Rice
Jarrod Hardke—extension rice agronomist
Justin Chlapecka—graduate assistant
Stop 4—Observation Bay
Karen Moldenhauer—professor, rice breeding
Xueyan Sha—professor, rice breeding
Ehsan Shakiba—assistant professor, hybrid rice breeding
To learn more about Division of Agriculture research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website: https://aaes.uark.edu.
