Weather has affected the transition from cool-season to warm-season forage growth, and producers should be doing what they can to help Bermuda grass emerge and maximize growth, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension forage specialist, Overton, said warm-season forages broke dormancy and could use some help emerging.
Forage management options
Weather has been erratic for much of the late winter, which has impacted cool-season forage growth, she said. Cooler temperatures coupled with overcast days may have prevented typical spring forage flushes for many producers.
Weather continues to slow the transition from cool-season to warm-season grass growth, she said. Bermuda grasses need consistent nighttime temperatures at or above 60 degrees and soil temperatures at or above 65 degrees to grow.
She has been receiving producer calls about management options to maximize remaining cool-season grasses and assist Bermuda grass emergence.
“Cool-season forages were producing a little later than usual this year, and there is still a lot of ryegrass in pastures,” she said. “Producers are trying to figure out if they should graze those fields out or cut them for hay.”
Corriher-Olson recommends hay and forage producers focus on reducing competition for warm-season forages like Bermuda grass. They may want to cut and store ryegrass or other cool-season forages.
“We’re coming off a pretty good hay production year,” she said. “But there are still areas of the state where producers fed much more hay this winter because of the erratic weather and poor cool-season forage growth. So, they may be anxious and want to restock some bales in case we experience drought going into summer.”
Forage potential good, just add sun
Corriher-Olson said moisture levels are good for much of the state going into hay production season. Most of the state has adequate to good moisture. A few areas in South Texas continue to experience drought according to the drought monitor.
Producers should cut or graze cool-season grasses to preserve good soil moisture levels, she said. Cutting or grazing pastures will reduce competition for existing moisture and could help Bermuda grass later in the season. Minimizing weed growth also reduces competition for moisture.
“You want Bermuda grass to access that moisture,” she said. “We know that it’s usually drier in June, July and August, so whatever we can do now to reduce competition for subsoil moisture could help later in the season.”
Producers should hold off on fertilizer applications until temperatures consistently support warm-season grass growth, she said.
“You don’t want to apply fertilizer early because it will be utilized by winter weeds and cool-season grasses,” she said.
Preparation pays
Corriher-Olson said the transition period between cool-season and warm-season grasses is a good time to prepare equipment, buy management products and plan ahead.
She has already received a few calls regarding armyworms in winter forages and in Bermuda grass that had broken dormancy.
“These reports are a good reminder that producers need to be scouting fields when weather is cool and wet,” she said. “It is especially important to protect high-value fields and pastures.”
Producers should have pesticides ready to apply, and equipment should be calibrated for spraying, she said.
Warm-season weeds haven’t emerged yet, but producers can prepare to address them, Corriher-Olson said. Producers should be prepared to treat areas in pastures where weeds were problematic the previous year.
“They should be planning for herbicide and pesticide applications,” she said. “That includes buying products and calibrating equipment to be ahead of the game. The last thing you want to be doing is looking for a part or repairing equipment or ordering spray treatment products when you need to be in the pasture addressing the problem.”
