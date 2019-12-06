ARVA Intelligence has established the first research farm of its kind in Humphrey, Arkansas. The ARVA Intelligence Delta Research Farm combines 3000 acres of highly censored field data with cutting-edge machine learning analytics to provide the most in-depth understanding of product efficacy and soil context available in agriculture.
The ARVA Intelligence Delta Research Farm recently completed harvest on 10 large-scale field trials quantifying the efficacy of biological amendments, fertilizer products, coatings for conventional seeds, and hybrid development. Not only do ARVA’s research trials confirm if the product is effective, but scientifically demonstrate under what conditions and context the product is most successful. This allows growers to accurately place seed, fertilizer, and amendments by product type and quantity for the highest ROI.
Matt Rohlik joined ARVA Intelligence as managing director of farms and strategic partnerships and will be managing the ARVA Intelligence Delta Research Farm. “As a farmer myself,” Rohlik says, “these field scale trials, backed by unbiased machine learning, are putting the years of data collection we have to use. What is so impressive is the collaboration of fertilizer manufacturers, equipment dealers, agronomists, and seed companies working together here to provide grower centric decisions around all inputs of the farming cycle, from planning to application, with a focus on ROI and sustainability.
“As we go to market over the next few months, we will be able to show growers and trusted advisors automated prescriptions and product efficacy reports that used to take teams of people and months of time to create, where now with ARVA Intelligence it can be done in minutes.”
Excited about the success of the trials, Managing Director of Marketing and Sales Alex Whitley says, “We recognize that current field trial systems have positive and negative results, but we never know 'why' because binary trials don’t address context. Our AI Engine answered the question: Why? Having that level of understanding on an entire operation is groundbreaking. ARVA is providing results in context, at scale.”
The ARVA Intelligence Delta Research Farm is currently accepting new partners for the 2020 crop season assessing: seed, fertility, biologicals, equipment, and environmental sustainability. To learn more about our research farm please contact us at arvaintelligence.com or call 320-894-3838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.