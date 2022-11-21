hemp.jpg

Powdery mildew on a hemp plant. (ARS photo.)

Agriculture has been around for about 10,000 years, so it's not often that scientists are called on to conduct research on a new crop. However, when the 2018 farm bill reversed a 50-year-old federal ban on growing hemp and Congress subsequently appropriated funding to study it, that's exactly what happened. Suddenly, researchers were asked to help growers fight diseases of hemp and mitigate the damages they cause.

As a crop, hemp is not exactly new—its first recorded cultivation was nearly 5,000 years ago in China. However, due to the 1970 ban, researchers in the United States have not had much opportunity to work with it until now.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.