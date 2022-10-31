unnamed(12).jpg

New ARS-developed varieties of rice sport purple (left) and red (right) outer layers, or bran. These colorful varieties offer consumers improved options for nutrition and taste, and provide growers with an opportunity to enter new market areas. (Photo courtesy of Anna McClung.)

Americans have sung about amber waves of grain for years, but soon, we might have to add more colors to that ode, as USDA’s Agricultural Research Service releases newly developed purple and red varieties of rice. In addition to being beautiful, the novel grains pack a nutritional punch, and offer farmers a distinct new opportunity. The latest addition is a purple variety, named “USDA-Tiara.”

Anna McClung, research geneticist at the Dale Bumpers National Rice Research Center in Stuttgart, AR, developed the pigmented purple and red varieties to enable American farmers to enter an important market. Today, she said, Americans can buy colored rice varieties, but the supply is predominantly from overseas.

