Very dry conditions, like those seen in most of Arkansas this fall, impact two aspects of soil sampling that make it hard to measure how much phosphorus and potassium are in a field.

Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station research shows potassium and phosphorus levels varied based on soil sample integrity and the time of year the sample was taken.

52419868647_9b84b1743c_c.jpg

Soil scientist Gerson Drescher describes how timing and environmental conditions should be taken into account when collecting soil samples for fertility analysis. (U of A System Division of Ag photo by Fred Miller.)
52419868697_4e2b952a5c_c.jpg

Dry soil is difficult to puncture with a soil probe, and a probe that is not driven deep enough can lead to an inaccurate soil test result. (U o A Division of Ag photo by Fred Miller.)

