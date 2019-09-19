The Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Challenge is pleased to announce that Matt Miles has topped the 120-bushel-per-acre mark in the Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Challenge with a yield of 120.533 bushels per acre. Miles planted Pioneer P48A60X on April 22. The field in Ashley County was treated with 1.5 tons of broiler litter. Seed was pretreated with Indigo and CruiserMaxx and the plot was treated with Marvis Top Fungicide once. Miles is already a member of the Arkansas 100 Bushel Club having reached the 100-bushel mark four times previously in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.
In addition to Miles hitting the 120 bushels per acre mark, Brandon Cain from Des Arc harvested a plot of 100.200 bushels per acre. Cain planted NK45J3X on April 3 in White County and is the 19th producer in the state to reach 100 bushels per acre. Cain applied three tons of chicken litter and 150 pounds of potash preplant. Seed was treated with Cruiser Max Vibrance and the field was treated with Priaxor at R5.
According to Lanny Ashlock, one of the Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Challenge committee members, “When the contest was established, we expected it to take some time to reach the 100-bushel mark and the 120 by 2020 portion was an addition to the program. Now we have 19 producers who have reached 100 and overall soybean yields have increased.”
This contest is funded by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board using producer checkoff funds and is managed by the Arkansas Soybean Association. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is a major component of the contest by providing information to producers and serving as judges. The contest fields consist of five to seven acres and must have been planted in soybeans at least once in the previous three years.
These producers, along with the other division winners in the contest, will be recognized at the Annual Meeting of the Arkansas Soybean Association.
