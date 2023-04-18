Margin Protection Plan Corn, Rice, Soybeans, and Wheat 2024

Arkansas soybean and corn producers are now eligible for Margin Protection insurance under an expansion announced by the Risk Management Agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

RMA’s expansion of the Margin Protection plan will add 1,255 counties for soybeans and 1,729 counties for corn nationwide. This will add coverage in 22 states for soybeans with 34 states being covered in total. It will also make Margin Protection available for corn in the contiguous United States.

