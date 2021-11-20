The Rice Reps class of 2021 recently capped off the five-month Arkansas Rice program. The Rice Reps and their families were present as students received scholarships while the class as a whole was recognized for their participation. Kristin Lehmann of Scotland was the grand prize winner.
Mary Frances Oxner of Searcy was awarded the second place prize. Emma Gardner of Fayetteville and Magon James of DeWitt tied as the third place winners. The goal of the Arkansas Rice Reps program is to encourage interest in rice promotion and to publicize the importance of the Arkansas rice industry to the state's economy. Contestants were judged on their promotional activities, creativity, involvement, stewardship while participating in the program, and on their knowledge of the rice industry.
The Arkansas Rice Council sponsors this program for high school seniors. Application information for the 2022 Rice Rep class will be available starting in March of the new year. Other scholarships were given based on various social media, traditional media, and cookbook contests.
