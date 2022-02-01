The Arkansas Rice Farmers and Arkansas Rice Council will hold their annual meeting on Feb. 8 at 8 a.m. in Jonesboro at the Red Wolf Convention Center.
USA Rice CEO Betsy Ward will deliver an industry update followed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson as the keynote speaker.
This year's event will also have three sessions; beginning with a discussion on national affairs and farm bill policy from United States Senate Ag Committee staff as well as representatives for Congressman Rick Crawford. A conservation panel will follow that will include RIPE, Riceland, and the National Ag Law Center. We will conclude the meeting with an Arkansas overview from Jarrod Hardke and Tim Burcham.
Individual registration and sponsorship opportunities can be found at https://www.arkansasrice.org/annualmeeting. Individual registration deadline is Feb. 1. Sponsorship registration deadline is Jan. 24.
