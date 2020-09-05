Those whose hands yearn for the dirt can learn to farm with classroom training and practical experience in two Center for Arkansas Farms and Food programs.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture center launches its first Farm School in January 2021. The second year of farm apprenticeships will begin in the spring.
The programs focus on small and mid-sized farms, specialty crop production and local markets in northwest Arkansas, said Heather Friedrich, program manager in the division’s department of horticulture. Both programs are open to anyone from any area of Arkansas. “We have connections with farmers in many areas of the state,” she said.
Friedrich said CAFF addresses the need for a new generation of farmers to feed the state’s growing population. “The average farmer in Arkansas is age 57,” she said. “New farmers entering the field face significant obstacles, including a steep learning curve and access to land.
The Farm School begins in January and is an 11-month, experiential learning program for beginning farmers of specialty crops or for those who want to learn how to grow food. The school includes both classroom curriculum and hands-on experience for integrating production, business and legal issues. Apprenticeships and outreach events offer continuing education to learn more about the skills needed for successful farming.
To learn more about the Center for Arkansas Farms and Food, or the Farm School and Farm Apprenticeships, visit the CAFF website at https://caff.uark.edu. Registration for the programs is open through Oct. 30. Online registration is available at the following:
• Farm School: https://uark.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6uk5zNcQdlbJr5X.
• Farm Apprenticeship program: https://uark.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0d0ZTMKBmZeO4Jv.
