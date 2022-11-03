Horticulture researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station have partnered with three breweries across the state in a quality research study of hops grown in Arkansas.

hops.jpg

Post-harvest research on hops grown at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station will be conducted with three breweries in Arkansas as part of an Arkansas Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant to study the feasibility of an Arkansas hops industry. (U of A System Division of Agriculture photo by Fred Miller.)

Following a three-year study to find varieties of hops that grow well in Arkansas, the experiment station will collaborate with Ivory Bill Brewing Company in Siloam Springs, Prestonrose Farm and Brewing Company in Paris, and Stone’s Throw Brewing in Little Rock on the research. The experiment station is the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

