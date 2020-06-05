The U.S. Soybean Export Council virtually hosted a global digital event, “COVID-19 and the Implications to Aquaculture,” with approximately 900 global customers and soybean industry representatives from 60 countries. The event focused on the impact of COVID-19 on global aquaculture production and marketing supply chains. As global markets adapt to these times, U.S. Soy is ready to meet global needs in the aquaculture industry.
In the restricted travel environment caused by COVID-19, USSEC continues to innovate as an industry leader in digital engagement. It’s focused on connecting U.S. farmers with customers through online presentations and discussions, while offering valuable insights about the global/U.S. market.
“Our industry has always prioritized innovation and adaptability in order to better serve our customers and meet the needs within the global seafood industry, and the COVID-19 pandemic is no different,” said Jim Sutter, USSEC CEO. “At USSEC, we've had an active program in aquaculture for 35 years, with partners ranging from small fish farms in Asia, to large international operations across the globe. And no matter who we're working with, our top priority is to optimize and demonstrate the value and nutritional benefits of U.S. Soy in aquaculture diets.”
