It is a violation of the Kansas Pesticide Law to use pesticides in a manner that is inconsistent with the labeling, and this applies to both private and commercial applicators, according a spokeswoman with the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
KDA has not imposed restrictions on dicamba products that are in addition to the requirements imposed by the products’ labels. The dicamba restrictions that people are familiar with and includes the June 30 cutoff date for over-the-top use on dicamba-tolerant soybeans and/or the crop growth state cutoffs are due to the restrictions imposed by the labels of the various pesticide products, the spokeswoman said.
“For specific information about the restrictions on the labels, we have links under Training and Resources portion of our dicamba page that provides access to the company websites for stewardship and training,” she said.
If a person suspects that a pesticide has been misused, a complaint may be filed online by accessing the Pesticide and Fertilizer Program home page and then selecting the link to the Pesticide Complaint Form. KDA’s Pesticide and Fertilizer Program only determines by investigation if the application of the pesticide was done according to labeled directions. In some cases, off-site plant damage can occur even if all of the proper procedures and application measures were followed.
The websites of the companies may include general information and access to labels of the various dicamba products. The link to KDA’s dicamba page can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/dicamba.
Here are the company’s products and their websites provided by KDA.
BASF: Engenia herbicide training and stewardship
Corteva Agriscience: DuPont FeXapan herbicide Plus VaporGrip Technology training and stewardship
Monsanto: Stewardship
Syngenta: Training and stewardship, Tavium Plus VaporGrip Technology Application & Stewardship
