Time is running out for students to apply for the National Sorghum Foundation and BASF joint scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. Two $2,500 scholarships will be awarded for tuition.
Applicants must be the child or grandchild of a National Sorghum Producers member and be pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in an agriculturally-related curriculum. Undergraduate applicants must be entering at least their second year of study during the 2021-2022 school year.
Applications are due Dec. 1 and can be found at SorghumGrowers.com/foundation-scholarships.
