A toilet paper shortage, murder hornets and an unstoppable virus—these were just some of the bizarre topics of 2020 and now that individuals have started receiving unsolicited packages from China containing mysterious seeds, it looks like the bases are loaded. The only question is what will happen next?
As far as the mystery seeds are concerned, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, and other federal agencies, like the U.S. Postal Service and state departments of agriculture, to investigate the motive and origins of the packages. The exact number of seed packages that have entered the United States is unclear, but APHIS officials can confirm they have received reports from at least 22 states. APHIS has stated its main concern is the potential for these seeds to introduce damaging pests or diseases that could harm U.S. agriculture.
However, at this time APHIS does not have any evidence to show that the seed deliveries are anything other than an internet “brushing scam,” where sellers send unsolicited items to consumers and then post glowing reviews from fake customers to boost sales. According to APHIS, brushing scams involving seed packets in international mail shipments are not uncommon. In fact, the U.S. CBP has intercepted similar seed shipments in recent years.
However, the U.S. is not the only target of the seed deliveries. Other countries, including Canada, Australia and European Union member nations are also reporting that their citizens have received unsolicited seed packages. Although APHIS believes the seeds are coming from China, other countries have reportedly been receiving seeds from other countries, including Singapore and Zambia. China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has responded to the seed dilemma by saying the China shipping labels on the packages that have been arriving in the U.S. are forgeries and requested the USPS send the seed packages back to China so its government can investigate. Although APHIS has not complied with that request, it is trying to work with the Chinese rather than against them.
“We are working with China to figure out who is sending these shipments and more importantly, to stop future shipments,” said Osama El-Lissy, APHIS deputy administrator.
Although the nature of the seed shipments has yet to be determined, APHIS is taking all precautions by asking recipients to save the seeds and the package they came in, including the mailing label. They are asking addressees to not open the seed packets and under no circumstances plant any of the seeds. If the packets are already open, recipients should place all materials in a zip lock bag and seal it. Place everything, including seeds, packaging and the mailing label in a mailing envelope.
Recipients should include their name, address, and phone number so that a state or federal agriculture official can contact the recipient for additional information. APHIS advises addressees to contact their state plant regulatory official or APHIS state plant health director for instructions or where to send the package, to arrange a no-contact pick up, or to determine a convenient drop-off location. APHIS recently expanded the list of locations where the public can send unsolicited seed packets, which is listed on their website, www.aphis.usda.gov. They have also added options for submitting reports online to APHIS.
What are the seeds?
Seeds for planting pose a significant risk for U.S. agriculture and natural resources because they can carry seed-borne viruses or other diseases. According to APHIS, imported vegetable or agricultural seed must meet labeling and phytosanitary requirements and be inspected by APHIS and CBP at the port of entry. Some seeds, including citrus, corn, cotton, okra, tomato and pepper seed, are restricted and may require an import permit, phytosanitary certificate, inspection at a USDA Plant Inspection Station, or testing to ensure any potential risks are reduced. Certain seed species are considered so high risk that they are prohibited. For example, true botanical seed of potato is not enterable from any country except Canada, and certain areas of Chile and New Zealand.
APHIS is working to quickly collect and test as many seeds as possible to determine whether seeds present a threat to U.S. agriculture or the environment. Once collected, they are routed to APHIS botanists who are examining the seeds to determine their species. Depending on the species and the potential risk it poses to U.S. agriculture, APHIS may test the seeds for pathogens that can cause plant diseases.
The big question is what are these seeds that have been arriving in our mailboxes. So far, APHIS has stated the seeds that have been identified are not uniform or of any particular type. They include a mixture of ornamental, fruit and vegetable, herb, and weed seeds.
“We have identified 14 different species of seeds, including mustard, cabbage, morning glory, hibiscuses, roses and some herbs, like mint, sage, rosemary, lavender,” said El-Lissy. “We found two types of seeds considered to be noxious weeds. One seed is called dodder and the other seed is water spinach. We found one larvae in one seed that is a leaf beetle. Most of these species are common in the United States. That is the extent of our finding so far and other than that, we haven’t found anything alarming.”
However, officials have only been able to check a small percentage of the thousands of seed packs sent to them by recipients. Although at this point they have not identified any link to agro-terrorism, APHIS is monitoring the situation and taking every precaution with the seeds.
Because APHIS lacks knowledge of the seeds and any health risks, they recommend wearing gloves as a safeguard when touching the seed materials or not touch it at all. They advise anyone who believes they are experiencing a health issue as a result of touching the seeds to seek medical attention.
A pattern has been identified with the unsolicited seeds as most recipients are people who recently purchased something online. APHIS is working closely with other federal authorities and online retailers to determine who the sender acquired the addresses. APHIS has stated consumers who received packages of unsolicited seeds may want to consider changing their password on the vendor’s website. Consumers may also want to contact the eCommerce company if they are concerned that their account was compromised in any way or to complain about the false use of their personal information.
For now there is no need to panic about the seeds as there is no direct evidence to support the idea that they are anything other than an online scam to collect positive reviews. Besides, 2020 is only halfway in the books, the mysterious seeds could be just a passing event that could be easily overshadowed in the coming months.
Seed recipients who have questions about the packages can call the APHIS customer call center at 1-844-820-2234 or email the APHIS smuggling interdiction and trade compliance unit at SITC.Mail@usda.gov.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.