The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced July 12 it has determined that genetically engineered wheat found in Washington state in June are varieties MON 71300 and MON 71700 that were developed by Monsanto (now owned by Bayer CropScience.)
On June 7 APHIS announced it was conducting an investigation into the detection of GE wheat in an unplanted agricultural field in Washington. The plants in question were found resistant to glyphosate herbicide.
The MON 71800 variety had undergone voluntary food and feed safety evaluations by the Food and Drug Administration several years ago, and FDA concluded it was safe as non-GE wheat currently on the market, according to the APHIS news release.
MON 71300 contains the same gene for glyphosate resistance as MON 71800, which was previously evaluated by FDA. The FDA states “it would have no safety concerns in the unlikely event that low levels of MON 71300 wheat or MON 71800 wheat were present in the food supply.”
APHIS is making test kits available to trading partners to detect MON 71300. These kits are in addition to the previous test kits that can detect MON 71800, which was found in Oregon in 2013, and MON 71700, which was found in Washington in 2016.
At this time, there is no GE wheat for sale or in commercial production in the United States.
“APHIS is collaborating with our state, industry and trading partners,” the news release states. “Announcing the availability of this test is part of our commitment to provide the public and all of our partners with timely and transparent information about our findings.”
After the previous detections of GE wheat in fields in 2016 and 2013, APHIS strengthened its oversight of regulated GE wheat field trials. Currently, developers must apply for a permit for field trials involving GE wheat beginning with planting dates on or after Jan. 1, 2016. This permitting process enables APHIS to create and enforce permit conditions that would ensure confinement and minimize risk that regulated GE wheat will persist in the environment.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.