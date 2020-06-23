In response to coronavirus guidelines in the state of Pennsylvania, Rodale Institute, the global leader in regenerative organic agriculture, will hold its annual Organic Field Day virtually in 2020.
Typically an event that includes wagon tours of its 333-acre Kutztown headquarters and presentations from Rodale Institute research trials, the 2020 event will take place virtually July 13 to 17, widening access to people all over the world. Registrants will be able to access more than 15 pre-recorded, in-field video presentations at their convenience, as well as attend live Q&A sessions with the experts, to be scheduled at various times throughout the week.
Registration cost is $25. Interested participants can register at RodaleInstitute.org/FieldDay.
Presentations include topics such as:
- The principles of regenerative organic agriculture;
- Organic no-till and cover crops;
- Organic apple orchards;
- Treatment-free beekeeping;
- Rodale Institute research trials such as the Farming Systems Trial and Vegetable Systems Trial;
- Industrial hemp;
- Pollinator habitats; and
- Composting.
Previous Organic Field Days saw more than 400 visitors to the Rodale Institute farm, including some international attendees. This year, anyone in the world can learn about the research of Rodale Institute firsthand—at their convenience.
“While we love each year to welcome our organic community to the farm in Kutztown, we are excited about the opportunity to make our research available to an audience across the globe in 2020,” said Jeff Moyer, Rodale Institute CEO. “Rodale Institute is committed to upholding the standards of education and research that we have provided to the agriculture community for over 70 years, and this new virtual format allows us to build on that commitment in new and innovative ways.”
Those who register for the event will receive login instructions via email prior to July 13. During that week, the credentials provided will allow access to over 15 video presentations. The videos can be viewed all at once or individually and can be replayed over the course of the week. Presentations range from 15 to 20 minutes long.
A schedule for the live Q&A video sessions with the experts will be announced prior to the event.
In addition to its Organic Field Day, Rodale Institute has migrated many of its traditionally in-person workshops to a webinar format. Previous topics have included Organic Gardening 101, Compost Like a Pro, and Vermicomposting for a Bountiful Garden. Register for webinars and view previous recordings at RodaleInstitute.org/webinars.
While Field Day will be held virtually, Rodale Institute’s headquarters in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, re-opened to the public on June 5. Guests are encouraged to take a self-guided walking/audio tour of the property to supplement their Field Day education, adhering to all posted social distancing guidelines. Additionally, the Rodale Institute Visitor Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information and to register for Rodale Institute’s Organic Field Day, visit RodaleInstiture.org/FieldDay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.