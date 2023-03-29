0321AncientGrainsForWyomingPix1.jpg

On the left is an emmer test plot while an einkorn test plot is on the right in Hot Springs County, Wyoming. (Photo by Caitlin Youngquist.)

Wyoming may be well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for products made with ancient grains, a new study by the University of Wyoming Extension suggests.

The publication, titled “Growing Einkorn, Emmer, and Spelt in Wyoming,” analyzes the results of four years of trials conducted on Wyoming farms and agricultural experiment stations. These experiments tested the viability of producing three types of ancient wheat suitable for Wyoming growing conditions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.