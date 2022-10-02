Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Amy Durst, Piedmont, Oklahoma, receives her Grand Champion bread tray at the 2022 State Fair “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking Contest for her entry of Grandma’s No Fail Rolls in the dinner roll class. Oklahoma Wheat Commissioners Don Schieber, secretary-treasurer, Ponca City; RJ Parrish, District I, Hunter; Jerry Wiebe, District 2, Hooker and David Gammill, vice-chairman, Chattanooga presents her silver bread tray award, first place ribbon, grand champion rosette ribbon and state fair medallion. (Courtesy photo.)
Amy Durst’s Grandma’s No Fail Rolls that placed first in the Senior Dinner Rolls Category and Grand Champion in the entire Senior Division at the 2022 State Fair “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking Contest. (Courtesy photo.)
Amy Durst from Piedmont, Oklahoma, in Canadian County, recently placed first in the Dinner Rolls Category of the Senior Division at the State “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking contest held on September 25 at the Oklahoma State Fair. Her entry of Grandma’s No Fail Rolls topped the class also winning her the title of Grand Champion for the Senior Division with her entry.
The contest is an annual event sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission and State Fair of Oklahoma. “We had 118 entries from 42 counties this year, all champion or reserve champion winners in the county contests,” said David Gammill, Vice Chairman of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission. “We had great attendance and always enjoy the opportunity to award the top bread bakers in the state.”
The contest consists of 12 classes, 6 in the senior division and 6 in the junior division. Senior division classes include white bread, whole wheat bread, dinner rolls, other wheat breads, sweet breads and bread machine. Junior division classes include white bread, dinner rolls, other wheat breads, sweet breads, specialty shape breads, and bread machine.
State Champions in the Senior division include: Mary Ellen Wooderson, Kay county, white bread; Katherine Ereman, Ellis county, whole wheat bread county, Amy Durst, Canadian county, dinner rolls; Edwina Olson, Garfield county, other wheat breads; Jade Hardisty, Cleveland county, sweet breads and Kamie Gossen, Washita county, bread machine. A cookbook with the top 5 recipes of every class from the Best of Wheat competition will be available on-line January 2023 at www.okwheat.org.
