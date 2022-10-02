Seniors-1st-placed-combined-final.jpg

Amy Durst, Piedmont, Oklahoma, receives her Grand Champion bread tray at the 2022 State Fair “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking Contest for her entry of Grandma’s No Fail Rolls in the dinner roll class. Oklahoma Wheat Commissioners Don Schieber, secretary-treasurer, Ponca City; RJ Parrish, District I, Hunter; Jerry Wiebe, District 2, Hooker and David Gammill, vice-chairman, Chattanooga presents her silver bread tray award, first place ribbon, grand champion rosette ribbon and state fair medallion. (Courtesy photo.)

Amy Durst from Piedmont, Oklahoma, in Canadian County, recently placed first in the Dinner Rolls Category of the Senior Division at the State “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking contest held on September 25 at the Oklahoma State Fair. Her entry of Grandma’s No Fail Rolls topped the class also winning her the title of Grand Champion for the Senior Division with her entry.

bSeniors-1st-placed-combined-final.jpg

Amy Durst’s Grandma’s No Fail Rolls that placed first in the Senior Dinner Rolls Category and Grand Champion in the entire Senior Division at the 2022 State Fair “Best of Wheat” Bread Baking Contest. (Courtesy photo.)

The contest is an annual event sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission and State Fair of Oklahoma. “We had 118 entries from 42 counties this year, all champion or reserve champion winners in the county contests,” said David Gammill, Vice Chairman of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission. “We had great attendance and always enjoy the opportunity to award the top bread bakers in the state.”

chart Seniors-1st-placed-combined-final.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.