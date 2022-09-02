IMG_4635.jpg

Guy Allen, senior agricultural economist and grain marketing and risk management curriculum manager at Kansas State University, told attendees at the Aug. 11 Sorghum U/Wheat U event that we’re in the middle of a significant paradigm shift in global markets. (Photo by Kylene Scott.)

Guy Allen told attendees at Sorghum U/Wheat U Aug. 11 in Wichita, Kansas, farmers are consistent in their concerns—whether they’re located in Kansas, his native Illinois, Australia, or in northern China.

“They want to talk about the weather, and they want to talk about price,” he said.

