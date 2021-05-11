Since 2008, All Aboard Wheat Harvest has been a staple of High Plains Journal's summer seasonal coverage.
Later this week on HPJ.com and in the May 17 issue we will introduce this year’s correspondents. The team includes familiar names Stephanie (Osowski) Cronje, Laura Haffner, Brian Jones and Janel Schemper. It also includes a new correspondent, Christy Paplow.
Besides harvesting wheat in the heart of America, which will take them from Texas all the way to the Dakotas and northern states, our correspondents will also be writing stories and blog posts and taking pictures from the harvest trail. The correspondents will also be posting on Instagram (@allaboardwheatharvest) throughout June, July and August.
We hope you enjoy this year’s coverage, which will start soon at https://allaboardharvest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.