From identifying new market and revenue opportunities, to understanding how they can produce more yield and higher quality hay with fewer inputs, alfalfa farmers know that continuing education is critical to their bottom lines. High Plains Journal, along with Alforex Seeds and John Deere, are once again sponsoring Alfalfa U at three locations:
• Dixie Center, St. George, Utah, Feb. 11;
• Gering Civic Center, Gering, Nebraska, Feb. 18; and
• Boot Hill Casino and Resort Conference Center, Dodge City, Kansas, Feb. 20.
Each location will bring back the popular morning Farmer Panel, which gives local farmers the stage to share the opportunities and challenges, tips and tricks, of growing alfalfa in that particular region. Keynote speakers and breakout sessions at each location will discuss the trends and opportunities to be found in alfalfa markets in the coming year, tailored to the concerns of that region’s alfalfa growers.
St. George, Utah
In St. George, Utah, Josh Callen of the “Hoyt Report“ will lead off the morning, speaking about the hay market conditions that farmers may face in 2020. Callen will also dive deeper into alfalfa market challenges and opportunities in two breakout sessions.
This year, we’re bringing in Niel Allen and Matt Yost, both of Utah State University to share during our breakout sessions. Allen will walk growers through their options regarding limited irrigation on alfalfa and Yost will share the latest research into rotating alfalfa with other crops like corn, soybeans and small grains.
Gering, Nebraska
Kicking off the morning program will be Thomas Walthers, U.S. Department of Agriculture Market News and Nebraska Department of Agriculture hay reporter, speaking about the hay market conditions that farmers saw in 2019, and the current 2020 conditions as well.
Then University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bruce Anderson will share the latest research into rotating alfalfa with row crops to make the most of nitrogen applications. And Aaron Berger, also of UNL, will remind attendees how to “test, don’t guess” when it comes to forage testing. We’ll also hear from Monte Vandeveer, Kansas State Research and Extension, about insurance products for forage production.
Dodge City, Kansas
Heath Dewey, U.S. Department of Agriculture Market News and Colorado Department of Agriculture hay reporter will lead the morning with a presentation about the hay market conditions that farmers saw in 2019, and the current 2020 conditions as well.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bruce Anderson will share the latest research into rotating alfalfa with row crops to make the most of nitrogen applications. We’ll hear from Vandeveer about insurance products for forage production. And Mike Brouk, Kansas State University dairy nutritionist, will share how farmers can manage their alfalfa for the discerning dairy cow.
We’ll also hear from industry experts on topics such as harvest management; proper sampling for quality measurements; and how growers can best utilize technology to get the best quality from their field into the barn. And, of course, there will be opportunities to connect with sponsors at the trade show throughout the day.
Alfalfa U registration is free and all are invited to attend the full-day event with lunch provided. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register online at www.alfalfau.com or by calling 620-227-1834. Same-day registration will begin at 8 a.m. at each location.
Primary sponsors of Alfalfa U are High Plains Journal, Alforex Seeds and John Deere. Associate sponsors include Staheli West, Harvest Tec, Animal Health International and Conklin Agrovantage.
