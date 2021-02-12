The team at High Plains Journal, along with Alforex Seeds and John Deere, are committed to bringing education to alfalfa growers through the popular Alfalfa U series of seminars. This year has brought a great opportunity to share the outstanding speakers lined up across the West and High Plains to every alfalfa grower, regardless of their geographic location. We’re bringing the U to you.
The free Alfalfa U will be offered virtually, across 4 different dates, with speakers and topics targeted to alfalfa growers across the West and High Plains. The series kicks off Feb. 16, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mountain Time. Speakers and topics will include:
- Marisol Berti, North Dakota State University, “Why is Potassium so Important in Alfalfa? Part 1”;
- Anowar Islam, University of Wyoming, “The Potassium Needs of Alfalfa, Part 2”; and
- Joe Brumer, Colorado State University, “Strategies for Growing Alfalfa With Less Water”; and
- Stephen Koontz, Colorado State University, with a feed market outlook for 2021 and what alfalfa growers should keep in mind for the new year.
The virtual Alfalfa U will consist of a series of four-morning sessions—Feb. 16, Feb. 18, March 4, and March 11—each one packed with experts to help farmers improve their bottom lines. Other mornings will feature topics such as: Fall army cutworm and alfalfa weevil control; budgeting for alfalfa steamers; capturing the value of protein in your alfalfa; the effects of pre-cutting round bales during baling; the implications of salinity stress in alfalfa; and more.
And for the first time ever, this year High Plains Journal is bringing farmers from across the West and High Plains together for the popular Farmer Panel in the new Tailgate Talk Session, March 11, starting at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time.
The hallmark of Alfalfa U is providing farmers an opportunity to pick up practical knowledge they can implement on their own alfalfa farms to boost productivity, profitability and efficiency. And this year, because all of the education will be available online, alfalfa growers finally have a chance to learn from speakers outside of their immediate region that they otherwise might have missed in-person. We’ll also be featuring a segment with valuable information from our sponsors, Alforex Seeds and John Deere during this webinar.
The full schedule for all four virtual Alfalfa U sessions will be posted at www.hpj.com/alfalfau. Alfalfa U registration is free at www.hpj.com/alfalfau. Registered attendees will receive an email with log-in information for all four webinars, and email reminders before each day’s program kicks off. Registrants will also receive an 8-week subscription to High Plains Journal. This Alfalfa U webinar is sponsored by High Plains Journal, Alforex Seeds, John Deere, and Staheli West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.