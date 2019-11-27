On Dec. 17 from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., K-State Research and Extension Wildcat District will host 2019 Agronomy Night at Independence Community College – West Campus, 2615 W. Main St. This year K-State canola breeder Mike Stamm will speak about the opportunities and challenges of bringing canola to southeast Kansas. After that, James Coover, Wildcat’s crop production agent, will give a brief presentation on soil fertility and results around the Independence area.
Don’t miss this exciting annual event that has been a part of Montgomery County and Wildcat District for a long time. The event is free and dinner will be provided.
Sponsors include Bartlett Coop, Frontier Farm Credit, Corner Post Crop Insurance, Community National Bank and Trust, Hometown Crop Solutions, Prairieland Partners, Roger D. Janzen Farm, and Caney Agri Service. Please call 620-331-2690 to let us know you are coming. For more information, please contact James Coover at jcoover@ksu.edu or 620-724-8233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.