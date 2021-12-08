The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service North Region, which includes the Panhandle and South Plains areas of the state, will host a series of online educational events for the next four months.
The sessions are designed for producers, professionals and private industry representatives.
There is no cost to attend, but everyone must register to receive the link to join that day. Register at https://tx.ag/SurveyDec21 or email Danny Nusser, AgriLife Extension North Region program director for agriculture and natural resources, Amarillo, at d-nusser@tamu.edu with a name, email address, cell phone and mailing address.
Registration is only required one time, and then those on the list will receive the link for each session.
North Region online agenda
The educational programs and speakers will be:
• Dec. 9, Availability of Herbicides for 2022, Peter Dotray, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research weed specialist, Lubbock.
• Jan. 13, Pre-Plant Decisions for Managing Resistant Weeds, Dotray.
• Jan. 24, Impact on Input Reduction – How Far Can You Go?, Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo.
• Feb. 23, Getting Your Cotton Off to a Great Start. Seed Quality, Cover Crops and Insecticidal Seed Treatments, AgriLife Extension agronomists Murilo Maeda, Ph.D., Lubbock, and Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., Amarillo; and Suhas Vyavhare, AgriLife Extension cotton entomologist, Lubbock.
• March 9, Carbon Farming – What Do We Know?, Bell and Joe Outlaw, Ph.D., co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center and AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station.
