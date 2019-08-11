Kansas State University’s Agricultural Research Center in Hays will provide updated management strategies for numerous Kansas crops when it hosts the annual fall field day on Aug. 21.
There is no cost to attend the event, which takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided. The research center is located at 1232 240th Avenue in Hays.
The schedule includes a series of field tours beginning at 9 a.m., including:
Pearl millet hybrid performance;
Grain sorghum hybrid performance;
Occasional tillage in wheat-sorghum-fallow rotations;
Integrated weed management in soybeans;
Pre- and post-herbicide options for weed management in grain sorghum; and
Imidazolinone-tolerant grain sorghum: A new technology for weed control.
The afternoon includes a look at insect management in soybeans and a presentation on alternative crops for western Kansas, including field peas and industrial hemp.
Organizers say that pesticide applicators and certified crop consultants can earn up to four hours of continuing education credits by attending this year’s field day.
Interested persons are encouraged to pre-register by calling 785-625-3425. More information, including a list of speakers for this year’s field day, is available online at www.hays.k-state.edu.
