American Farmland Trust's Farmland Information Center recently released results from its annual survey of state Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement programs. Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement programs use public funds to compensate property owners for keeping their land available for agriculture. The findings from the 2022 survey are summarized in “Status of State Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement Programs.”

As of the start of this calendar year, PACE programs in 30 states have invested more than $5 billion in state funds to acquire nearly 18,500 easements and permanently protect more than 3.4 million acres. Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Massachusetts lead the nation in easements acquired while Colorado, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and California stood out for acres protected to date. Key partners, including local governments, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service and other federal agencies, foundations, and landowners, have spent an additional $3 billion to complete these projects.

