The National Corn Growers Association and BASF awarded the William C. Berg Excellence in Agriculture Scholarship to five aspiring agriculture students pursuing degrees in an agriculture-related field.
The scholarship was created to honor William C. Berg, an Ohio farmer and retired postal worker who died in 2012.
Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the following students:
Kayla Beechinor, a junior from Walla Walla, Washington, majoring in agriculture biotechnology and field crop management at Washington State University;
Catherine Jones, a senior from Bellevue, Nebraska, studying agriculture and environmental sciences communications at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln;
Amber Oerly, a sophomore from Booneville, Missouri, studying agriculture business at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College;
Osler Ortez, a doctoral student from Nicaragua, pursuing a master’s in agronomy and horticulture from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln; and
Krista Russell from Jerseyville, Illinois, obtaining her master’s degree in environmental science from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
