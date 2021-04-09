According to a corporate statement April 1, Archer Daniels Midland announced, based on a number of factors, that it is confident in the increasing demand for ethanol to restart production at Vantage Corn Processors dry mills. Those plants are located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Columbus, Nebraska.
“We’ve been carefully monitoring a wide variety of industry ethanol conditions, and in recent weeks, we’ve seen consistent signs pointing to accelerating demand for domestic ethanol. Inventories across the industry are steadily coming down, China is importing volumes, we continue to expect driving miles to increase as the pace of vaccinations accelerates, and the EPA’s support of a strong Renewable Fuel Standard is helping drive great blending economics,” the news release read.
ADM plans on grinding corn immediately, with initial ethanol deliveries to start mid-April and resuming to full rates by late spring in order to meet the spring and summer driving season demands.
“We’re pleased to welcome back our Cedar Rapids and Columbus colleagues, and we’re excited about the prospects for these facilities as ethanol demand increases and as we continue to expand the range of innovative, alternative products we make from corn,” according to the release.
With the restart of the dry mills, ADM will continue with discussions with interested parties regarding these assets.
