The northwest corner of Minnesota dealt with above average precipitation, while other districts received some much needed warmer temperatures. The number of days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 14 was 4.3, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Minnesota. Crop development progressed this week even though some variable temperatures were observed throughout the state.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 3 percent short, 68 percent adequate and 29 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 3 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 27 percent surplus.
Silked corn, at 2 percent, was 10 days behind the 5-year average. Corn condition was rated at 58 percent good to excellent, a slight decrease from the previous week. Soybeans blooming reached 16 percent this week, 11 days behind the average. Soybean condition rated 60 percent good to excellent.
Ninety-six percent of the spring wheat crop has headed, now 6 days ahead of average. Spring wheat turning color progressed to 20 percent this week, 5 days behind normal. Spring wheat condition rated 85 percent good to excellent. Oats headed reached 95 percent, now 3 days ahead of the average. Oats coloring were 23 percent complete, 6 days behind normal. Oat condition was rated 71 percent good to excellent. Barley headed was 97 percent, 9 days ahead of the average. Barley turning color reached 28 percent, 2 days behind normal. Barley condition rated 80 percent good to excellent.
