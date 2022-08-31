For the week ending Aug. 28, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following corn and soybean crop conditions.
Kansas: Corn condition rated 24% very poor, 26% poor, 28% fair, 19% good, and 3% excellent. Soybean condition rated 17% very poor, 24% poor, 32% fair, 24% good, and 3% excellent.
Colorado: Corn condition rated 19% very poor, 21% poor, 34% fair, 22% good, and 4% excellent.
Nebraska: Corn condition rated 17% very poor, 17% poor, 27% fair, 29% good, and 10% excellent. Soybean condition rated 12% very poor, 16% poor, 29% fair, 34% good, and 9% excellent.
South Dakota: Corn condition rated 9% very poor, 14% poor, 26% fair, 43% good, and 8% excellent. Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 12% poor, 30% fair, 48% good, and 7% excellent.
Oklahoma: Corn condition rated 8% very poor, 20% poor, 22% fair, 50% good, and 0% excellent. Soybean condition rated 13% very poor, 18% poor, 35% fair, 33% good, and 1% excellent.
Texas: Corn condition rated 29% very poor, 23% poor, 31% fair, 14% good, and 3% excellent. Soybean condition rated 12% very poor, 31% poor, 31% fair, 23% good, and 3% excellent.
New Mexico: Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 6% poor, 35% fair, 15% good, and 40% excellent.
Wyoming: Corn condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 15% fair, 84% good, and 1% excellent.
Minnesota: Corn condition was 2% very poor, 5% poor, 28% fair, 49% good, and 16% excellent. Soybean condition was 1% very poor, 5% poor, 28% fair, 53% good, and 13% excellent.
Iowa: Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 25% fair, 52% good and 14% excellent. Soybeans condition rated 2% very poor, 8% poor, 27% fair, 50% good and 13% excellent.
Missouri: Corn condition rated 9% very poor, 16% poor, 23% fair, 46% good and 6% excellent. Soybeans condition rated 5% very poor, 13% poor, 28% fair, 46% good and 8% excellent.
Arkansas: Corn condition rated 8% very poor, 14% poor, 24% fair, 40% good, and 14% excellent. Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 27% fair, 45% good, and 14% excellent.
