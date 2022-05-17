USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following crop conditions for the week ending May 15.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 17% very poor, 24% poor, 35% fair, 22% good, and 2% excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 93%, near 95% last year. Headed was 60%,ahead of 54% last year, and near 58% for the five-year average.
Colorado: Winter wheat condition rated 20% very poor, 25% poor, 36% fair, 18%good, and 1% excellent.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 13% very poor, 18% poor, 41% fair, 26% good, and 2% excellent.Winter wheat headed was 10%, near 7% last year and 11% average.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 21% poor, 52% fair, 23% good, and 1% excellent.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat headed reached 78%, down 11 points from the previous year and down13 points from normal. Winter wheat condition rated 31% very poor, 21% poor, 35% fair, 12% good, and 1% excellent.
Texas: Winter wheat condition rated 65% very poor, 16% poor, 14% fair, 5% good, and 0% excellent.
New Mexico: Winter wheat condition rated 59% very poor, 26% poor, 4% fair, 3% good, and 8% excellent.
Wyoming: Winter wheat condition rated 7% very poor, 29% poor, 44% fair, 20% good, and 0% excellent.
Montana: Winter wheat condition rated 18% very poor, 14% poor, 57% fair, 11% good, and 0% excellent.
Missouri: Winter wheat headed was 62%, compared to the 5-year average of 75%. Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 30% fair, 58% good and 7% excellent.
Arkansas: Winter wheat condition was rated 0% very poor, 2% poor, 18% fair, 54% good and 26% excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.