USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following winter wheat crop conditions for the week ending May 8.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 15% very poor, 22% poor, 35% fair, 26% good, and 2% excellent.
Colorado: Winter wheat condition rated 24% very poor, 34% poor, 31% fair, 11% good, and 0% excellent.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 14% very poor, 17% poor, 36% fair, 29% good, and 4% excellent.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 18% poor, 49% fair, 29% good, and 1% excellent.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat condition rated 22% very poor, 25% poor, 33% fair, 18% good, and 2% excellent.
Texas: Winter wheat condition rated 59% very poor, 18% poor, 16% fair, 7% good, and 0% excellent.
New Mexico: Winter wheat condition rated 54% very poor, 31% poor, 7% fair, 5% good, and 3% excellent.
Wyoming: Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 34% poor, 45% fair, 13% good, and 0% excellent.
Montana: Winter wheat condition rated 21% very poor, 18% poor, 48% fair, 12% good, and 1% excellent.
Missouri: Winter wheat condition was rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 30% fair, 58% good and 5% excellent.
Arkansas: Winter wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 2% poor, 24% fair, 45% good, and 29% excellent.
