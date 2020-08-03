The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be presenting the annual Big Country Wheat Conference as webinars this year. The free event will run on three consecutive Thursdays starting Aug. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. each day.
“We feel these online events will provide area producers with valuable information heading into the upcoming wheat planting season,” said Steve Estes, AgriLife Extension agent for Taylor County. “This series offers something for everyone regarding the new crop, whether it be pricing strategies, managing risk, picking the best variety of seed, or managing the crop once it’s in the ground.”
Participants may attend any or all of the sessions online. Preregistration is required.
Conditions permitting, there is also a limited number of in-person seating for Big Country Wheat at both the AgriLife Extension offices in Taylor and Callahan counties. This option requires an RSVP to 325-672-6048.
The Aug. 27 session will have one general Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education unit available.
The themes, topics and speakers for each session are as follows:
Aug. 13, Wheat Marketing and Risk Management Strategies
Market outlook, pricing strategies and marketing plans – Mark Welch, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension grain marketing economist, College Station.
Risk management opportunities, price loss coverage and crop insurance options – Bill Thompson, AgriLife Extension economist, San Angelo.
Aug. 20, Wheat Variety Selection
Variety performance data and 2020 wheat variety picks – Emi Kimura, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Vernon.
Variety traits, disease and pest resistance options – Reagan Noland, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, San Angelo.
Aug. 27, Planting and Crop Management Considerations
Seedling rates, seedling target and seed counts; seed options, certified vs. saved seed; fertilization timing, yield and protein considerations; current weed and insect control options – Noland and Fernando Guillen, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension small grains specialist, College Station.
