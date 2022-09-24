10895470953_44300fa0a5_o-2048x1365.jpg

Rice is harvested at the Fisher Delta Research Center. Three locations make up Fisher Delta Research Center’s 1,078 acres in a 12-county area that forms the Missouri Bootheel. (Courtesy photo.)

In recent years, floods, droughts and other severe weather have significantly impacted farmers throughout the country. In an effort to help farmers adapt to the changing climate, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the University of Missouri $25 million—the largest federal research, education and Extension grant ever awarded to MU—from the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program.

“As Missouri’s flagship, AAU, land-grant university, MU is committed to addressing local and global challenges to improve society,” said University of Missouri President Mun Choi. “This grant demonstrates the confidence the nation has in MU scientists who continually seek answers on some of society’s toughest issues. We expect that the discoveries made during this transformational project will be expanded to address similar challenges throughout the nation and world.”

Rob Myers.jpg

Rob Myers, an adjunct professor in the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and director of the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, will lead the project. (Courtesy photo.)

