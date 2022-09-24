Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Rob Myers, an adjunct professor in the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and director of the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, will lead the project. (Courtesy photo.)
In recent years, floods, droughts and other severe weather have significantly impacted farmers throughout the country. In an effort to help farmers adapt to the changing climate, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the University of Missouri $25 million—the largest federal research, education and Extension grant ever awarded to MU—from the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program.
“As Missouri’s flagship, AAU, land-grant university, MU is committed to addressing local and global challenges to improve society,” said University of Missouri President Mun Choi. “This grant demonstrates the confidence the nation has in MU scientists who continually seek answers on some of society’s toughest issues. We expect that the discoveries made during this transformational project will be expanded to address similar challenges throughout the nation and world.”
The five-year project is aimed at helping Missouri farmers adopt climate-smart practices that will ultimately help farmers improve the resiliency of their crops and livestock in the midst of growing threats from climate change.
Rob Myers, an adjunct professor in the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and director of the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, Columbia, Missouri, will lead the project.
“Growing up on a farm, I’ve seen firsthand challenges that can arise from extreme weather, whether it’s flooding from excessive rain or drought from not enough rain,” Myers said. “Climate change ultimately impacts our food production and food prices, so our goal is to help farmers with different practices that will make their farms more resilient.”
The collaborative grant includes partnerships among the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, MU Extension, the MU Center for Agroforestry, Lincoln University, the Missouri Corn Growers Association, the Missouri Soybean Association, the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, state agencies, agribusiness non-profit groups in Missouri and 14 faculty in CAFNR.
“This project is aimed at helping farmers adopt climate-smart practices such as cover crops, agroforestry, regenerative grazing and improved nutrient management,” said Christopher Daubert, vice chancellor and dean of CAFNR. “We’re thrilled that we’ll be able to support Missouri producers through this grant. In fact, over the five-year project period, up to 3,000 Missouri farmers are expected to be involved in the project.”
Participating farmers will receive financial incentives for climate-smart practice adoption, technical support, and training and improved marketing opportunities. The climate-smart practices, which will be adopted on up to 500,000 acres of Missouri farmland, are aimed to improve resiliency of farm operations in the face of extreme weather, including droughts or excessive rainfall.
Myers said practices related to cover crops will protect and improve soil while enhanced strategies for grazing and pasture management will help livestock farmers purchase less hay in times of drought and boost the health of their cattle.
“There are also opportunities on the marketing side, as consumers are often willing to pay more for foods that are produced through practices that benefit the environment,” Myers said. “We strive to lead the way toward a robust food and agriculture system for the future.”
One of the main goals of the grant is to get more carbon out of the atmosphere and into the soil, with an expected reduction of 1 million metric tons in carbon dioxide equivalents—comparable to offsetting the emissions of more than 200,000 cars in Missouri.
In addition to outreach efforts geared toward underserved farmers, the grant will also support development of new markets for climate-smart practices, including the bioenergy sector and with Missouri grass-fed beef.
“Lincoln University is honored to partner with the University of Missouri on this project that will benefit citizens throughout the state,” said John B. Moseley, president of Lincoln University. “Our collaboration on projects such as this one demonstrates the value of the state of Missouri being home to both Mizzou and Lincoln as land grant universities.”
MU Extension also will play a key role in helping farmers effectively adopt these practices in rural Missouri.
“By offering regenerative grazing workshops, cover crop training programs, nutrient management programs and agroforestry-related outreach, we will help farmers become aware of both the financial benefits as well as training and education opportunities,” said Marshall Stewart, vice chancellor of MU Extension and Engagement. “Another goal is communicating with farmers about new opportunities for marketing climate-smart commodities.”
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.