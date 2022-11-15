The 2023 Beltwide Cotton Conferences, set for Jan. 10 to 12 at the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans, Louisiana, will offer attendees timely updates on the latest research, technology and issues affecting U.S. cotton production and processing.
The BWCC, coordinated by the National Cotton Council, annually brings together university and USDA researchers, regulatory agencies, extension personnel/agents, consultants, and industry sales/support personnel to exchange information about new products and production/processing systems that can be tailored to individual farming operations for maximum efficiency.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to register via the BWCC home page at www.cotton.org/beltwide and clicking on the registration tab. The BWCC home page also includes links to more information about the forum, including housing reservations and an updated program.
The BWCC’s Consultants Conference will run the afternoon of Jan. 10 and extend through the morning of Jan. 11.
The BWCC’s 12 cotton technical conferences, which now include the Cotton Sustainability Conference, will provide findings from current research and updates on emerging technology that are aimed at elevating U.S. cotton production and processing efficiency. Those sessions will meet concurrently beginning on the morning of Jan. 11 and conclude by noon on Jan. 12.
The Cotton Sustainability Conference will plan to focus on the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, including multiple panel discussions with many name brands and industry leaders, as well as sustainability experts.
The Cotton Engineering-Systems Conference is planning presentations on data analytics, robotics, remote sensing and unmanned aerial vehicles, among others.
