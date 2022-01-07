Kansas Corn STEM has announced the dates of its popular 2022 Seed to STEM workshops for middle school and high school science teachers and is now accepting applications. Seed to STEM Track 1.0 and Track 2.0 will both be available at the June 13 to 14 workshop in Salina and the June 16 to 17 workshop in Topeka. These free workshops are for 6th through 12th grade Kansas science teachers.
Teachers who are selected will practice over 10 labs they can use in the classroom to help students learn science and the roles science plays in agriculture. The workshop includes a farm and field visit, an ag industry dinner and a field trip to an ethanol plant. In addition, every teacher will receive $500 worth of free lab resources, plus all onsite expenses paid. Graduate credit will also be available at a cost to the participant.
"The Kansas Corn STEM resources I received during the summer two day workshop provided me with valuable ready-made lessons, which allowed me to enhance my curriculum in agriculture," says Dennis Eickhoff, science teacher at Anthony Middle School in Manhattan. "The staff at the Seed to STEM workshop gave me the knowledge and confidence to further engage my students in hands-on, inquiry-based lessons using corn as a model."
2022 Seed to STEM Workshops:
June 13-14 at Salina South Middle School in Salina
June 16-17 at Seaman High School in Topeka
The 1.0 Track, available for teachers that have never participated before, has an application deadline of April 1, 2022. For those teachers returning to learn more, the 2.0 Track applications are due March 1, 2022. Participants will be selected based on the quality of their application.
Middle school teachers can learn more and apply at https://kscorn.com/6-12-professional-development.
High school teachers can learn more and apply at
