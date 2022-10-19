RossGoldenWheatSummer.jpg

By Michelle Ross, Meade, Kansas.

On Oct. 18 the National Wheat Yield Contest announced the winners for the 2022 contest, which is the seventh year the National Wheat Foundation has held the contest. This year had a contest record yield of 231.37 bushels per acre that was achieved by Rylee Reynolds in Twin Falls County, Idaho.

Reynolds’ 231 bushels per acre tops the prior contest record of 211 bushels per acre in 2019. Rylee and his dad, Gary, both placed as national winners in the winter wheat irrigated category. Additionally, the Pacific Northwest had some great wheat this year; all four of the Bin Buster winners are from the PNW.

