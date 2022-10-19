On Oct. 18 the National Wheat Yield Contest announced the winners for the 2022 contest, which is the seventh year the National Wheat Foundation has held the contest. This year had a contest record yield of 231.37 bushels per acre that was achieved by Rylee Reynolds in Twin Falls County, Idaho.
Reynolds’ 231 bushels per acre tops the prior contest record of 211 bushels per acre in 2019. Rylee and his dad, Gary, both placed as national winners in the winter wheat irrigated category. Additionally, the Pacific Northwest had some great wheat this year; all four of the Bin Buster winners are from the PNW.
The contest encourages wheat growers to strive for high yield, quality and profit while trying new and innovative management strategies in their wheat.
“We know that genetics, environment and management all need to be just right for wheat to thrive, and we are proud to see so many wheat growers continue to reach for higher and better yields, while also growing wheat that customers desire,” said Joe Kejr, National Wheat Foundation chair. State winners are recognized from 27 different states. See the list of 2022 state winners here.
Six of the winners have never won at the national level before. The contest recognizes winners in two primary competition categories—winter wheat and spring wheat—and two subcategories—dryland and irrigated. Contestants had to prove their wheat would grade at levels 1 or 2 to compete.
The 24 winners are shipping in a grain sample that will be analyzed for additional quality parameters, and if they meet all the specified “customer-desired” quality targets, they will receive a $500 award. In addition, national winners will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March 2023 and will be recognized at the National Wheat Foundation’s Winner’s Reception.
Sponsors were WestBred, John Deere, BASF, The McGregor Company, U.S. Wheat Associates, AgriMaXX, Limagrain Cereal Seeds, CoAxium, UPL, Ardent Mills, PlainsGold, Mennel, Dyna-Gro, Ohio Corn and Wheat, Croplan, Miller Milling, GrainCraft, Michigan Wheat, GrainSense, Elevate Ag, FarmLogs, Grow Pro Genetics, Northern Crops Institute, and the North Dakota Mill and Elevator. The official publication of the NWYC is DTN/Progressive Farmer.
The national winners for 2022 are:
Bin Buster: Gene Warren, WA
1st-% Over County: Doug & Janelle Fitterer, ND
2nd-% Over County: Zach Balahtsis, OK
3rd-% Over County: Dylan Lindsey, OK
4th-% Over County: Chris Carlson, ND
5th-% Over County: Brett Oelke, KS
Bin Buster: Rylee Reynolds. ID
Bin Buster: Bruce Ruddenklau, OR
1st-% Over County: Jordan Christman, ND
2nd-% Over County: Austin Kautzman, ND
3rd-% Over County: Greg Messer, ND
Bin Buster: Derek Friehe, WA
