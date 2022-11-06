Some folks may collect stamps, trading cards or gnomes, but only true Wheaties keep their eye out for a specific collectible published for the past six decades—the annual recipe book from the Kansas Wheat Commission. The 2022 edition is now available—free of charge—and does not disappoint with classic recipes for bread bowls, pizza crust and pretzels in addition to soon-to-be family favorites like campfire biscuits, lemon Bundt cake and fudge nut bars.
“We’re excited to send you the 2022 Kansas Wheat Commission Recipe Book,” said Cindy Falk, Kansas Wheat nutrition educator and co-director of the National Festival of Breads. “The annual recipe booklet is a tradition that has represented Kansas as the wheat state and the Breadbasket of America.”
The 2022 book pays homage to the 50th anniversary of the Wheat Foods Council and National Bake and Take Day. Bake and Take Day began on the fourth Saturday in March 1970 in Sumner County as a community service project. The Kansas Wheathearts, an auxiliary organization of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, set out to share baked goods with family members, friends, neighbors and others, generating community goodwill. The concept was so successful that it was expanded to National Bake and Take Month in 1973.
“While the purpose of Bake and Take Day is to encourage participants to bake a product made from wheat and take it to a neighbor, friend or relative, the personal visit to members of the community has become as rewarding and important as the baked goods you deliver,” Falk said. “Now, more than 50 years later, we can still enjoy sharing baked goods with others.”
Interested in a recipe book for your collection, local library, extension office, classroom or anywhere else? Request a free copy of the recipe book or check out this year’s recipes online at kswheat.com/recipebook.
