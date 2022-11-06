unnamed(3).png

Some folks may collect stamps, trading cards or gnomes, but only true Wheaties keep their eye out for a specific collectible published for the past six decades—the annual recipe book from the Kansas Wheat Commission. The 2022 edition is now available—free of charge—and does not disappoint with classic recipes for bread bowls, pizza crust and pretzels in addition to soon-to-be family favorites like campfire biscuits, lemon Bundt cake and fudge nut bars.

“We’re excited to send you the 2022 Kansas Wheat Commission Recipe Book,” said Cindy Falk, Kansas Wheat nutrition educator and co-director of the National Festival of Breads. “The annual recipe booklet is a tradition that has represented Kansas as the wheat state and the Breadbasket of America.”

