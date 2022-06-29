In the face of rising input costs, leaders at Frenchman Valley Farmers Cooperative, Imperial, Nebraska, say they are redoubling efforts to provide innovative options for farmers seeking better return on investment. They recently unveiled two new products under the Platte Peak Crop Performance crop input brand as more evidence.
“Stand Strong” is the tagline introducing the new nutrient-packed starter fertilizer formulations—V5 and V5+Bio—that include different micronutrients and biological components. An image of a sword-swinging knight accompanies the brands.
“These are extraordinary products, and we have to find ways to convey that fact,” says Ben Sauder, Frenchman Valley vice president of agronomy in providing background on the new products. “Our new V5+Bio really the full-meal deal for boosting crop performance with an in-furrow starter at planting time and it can help farmers make more money and keep more of what they earn.”
With Platte Peak Crop Performance, a new line of trademarked crop inputs, Sauder says Frenchman Valley Cooperative has taken steps toward providing the best possible crop input line-up under local control, thereby bringing new products and systems designed to improve yield, reduce greenhouse gases and remove waste from the crop input distribution system.
Sauder says Platte Peak brand is a natural next step for FVC. “We have devoted years and countless resources into providing our growers with the most logical solutions to our tough problems,” he says. “Economic viability is the key component of sustainable crop production and it’s at the heart of our new efforts with Platte Peak Crop Performance.” he says. Sauder says FVC is pushing greater sustainability through the brand in four key areas—strategic sourcing, concentrate inputs, innovative biologicals and autonomous application.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.fvcoop.com.
