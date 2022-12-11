20221206-wc-1.jpg

At 100, Wilda Cox has seen a lot of changes since she began farming at age 11. Her father gave her a calf, Boots, pictured here. That calf would be the beginning of the well-respected “Circle J” brand. (Photo by Linda Geist.)

Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand and bucked hay bales.

But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.

20221206-wc-2.jpg

In 2015, at age 93, Wilda Cox attended MU Extension’s “Pearls of Production” event for women in animal production. (Photo courtesy of Marcia Shannon.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.