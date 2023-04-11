Sprayer

(Courtesy photo.)

The Environmental Protection Agency is developing an updated Endangered Species Act Workplan that addresses how the agency can protect nearly 1,700 threatened and endangered species and their critical habitats while governing the registration, distribution, sale and use of pesticides.

The Weed Science Society of America, Westminster, Colorado, and its affiliates encourage growers and land managers to educate themselves immediately on the EPA’s Workplan and the changes they likely will need to make to assure compliance.

