A year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the country’s agricultural sector, which has traditionally been a “major driver of the [Ukrainian] economy,” is moving ahead despite decreased production and challenges in getting its products to market, according to Antonina Broyaka, an Extension associate at Kansas State University.

Broyaka is a refugee from Ukraine, where she served in various roles at the Vinnytsia National Agrarian University, Ukraine, including teaching assistant, senior lecturer, associate professor and vice dean for research and dean of the faculty of economics and entrepreneurship. She has given several webinar presentations on the effects of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine’s economy and agriculture. She earned the equivalent of doctorate in economics at the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, in Kyiv.

