HAY

Compared to the last report demand remains good, prices remained steady, trade activity was slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 21.

Contributors report that new hay sales continue to be slow as there is not much out there to buy. Concerns remain high for this year’s hay crop, due to the lack of precipitation. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for March 14th, some of the nation’s most serious drought conditions persisted across southern sections of the High Plains region, mainly across Kansas and Nebraska. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, topsoil moisture in Kansas was rated 66% very short to short, while more than half (52%) of the winter wheat was rated in very poor to poor condition. In the hardest hit areas, drought impacts—besides damaged rangeland/pastures and poor winter wheat conditions—include frequent episodes of blowing dust and limited surface water supplies in streams and ponds. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

