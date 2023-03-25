Compared to the last report demand remains good, prices remained steady, trade activity was slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 21.
Contributors report that new hay sales continue to be slow as there is not much out there to buy. Concerns remain high for this year’s hay crop, due to the lack of precipitation. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for March 14th, some of the nation’s most serious drought conditions persisted across southern sections of the High Plains region, mainly across Kansas and Nebraska. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, topsoil moisture in Kansas was rated 66% very short to short, while more than half (52%) of the winter wheat was rated in very poor to poor condition. In the hardest hit areas, drought impacts—besides damaged rangeland/pastures and poor winter wheat conditions—include frequent episodes of blowing dust and limited surface water supplies in streams and ponds. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $12-$14/bale. Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $295-$305. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $290-$305, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $300-$315. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $340-$350. Alfalfa/grass hay mix ground and delivered, $300-$310. Bluestem grass hay, $145-$155. For the week ending March 18, 3,782 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,050 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, and alfalfa pellets steady, grinding alfalfa mixed, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325/ton. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $300-$310. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $290-$300 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $320-$330 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $315-$330; Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $300-$315. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $325-$335, 17% protein, $345-$350, dehydrated 17% protein, $395-$400. Sudan, large rounds, $125-$130. Corn stalks, large rounds, $110-$120. Soybeans, large rounds, $140-$150. Milo, large rounds, $125-$135. For the week ending March 18, 7,741 tons of grinding alfalfa and 100 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, steady, grinding alfalfa mixed, grass hay movement slow. Dairy Alfalfa 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $260-$270. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $260-$270. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, good 3x4 squares, $160-$170, large rounds, $130-$140, Brome, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $155-$165. Corn stalks, large rounds, $120-$130 delivered. For the week ending March 18, 1,520 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $345-$355 delivered, 3x3 squares, $305-$320 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $300-$315. Milo stalks, large rounds, $145-$150.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV; Premium horse hay, small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow, 3x4 squares, $220-$230. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $235-$245, large 3x4 squares, $260-$270 delivered; alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix, ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $140-$150. Brome, small squares, $9-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $130-$150. Sudan, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $110-$115, large squares, $115-$125. Corn stalks, large rounds, $95-$100. For the week ending March 18, 880 tons of grinding alfalfa and 175 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.