The future of the agriculture industry is in good hands, the Minore Scholarship Committee of the National Wheat Foundation discerned as it selected two recipients to receive a $2,500 scholarship each. Reading through the applications demonstrated to the committee that there are many exceptional young people in a variety of agriculture majors who are and will continue to make a positive impact on the wheat industry.

The applicants demonstrate a passion for agriculture and the wheat industry by pursuing education and careers that will benefit the industry for many decades to come. The National Wheat Foundation wants to congratulate these students’ resilience in continuing to pursue their educational goals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

