The future of the agriculture industry is in good hands, the Minore Scholarship Committee of the National Wheat Foundation discerned as it selected two recipients to receive a $2,500 scholarship each. Reading through the applications demonstrated to the committee that there are many exceptional young people in a variety of agriculture majors who are and will continue to make a positive impact on the wheat industry.
The applicants demonstrate a passion for agriculture and the wheat industry by pursuing education and careers that will benefit the industry for many decades to come. The National Wheat Foundation wants to congratulate these students’ resilience in continuing to pursue their educational goals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jerry Minore was a BASF senior market manager and a liaison to the wheat industry.
“I remember Jerry thinking about our business differently, pushing for growth in new areas and his strong efforts to help the customer,” said Mike Hofer, director, BASF U.S. Ag Solutions-West Region. “When it came time to do business, Jerry could challenge the status quo and push for growth, but mostly his laughter and warmheartedness were some of his most influential qualities. This scholarship is truly reflective of his heart for people.”
Since his unexpected death in 2012, BASF has partnered with the National Wheat Foundation to fund scholarships and honor his advocacy efforts for wheat growers. The two scholarship winners are:
Christopher Barron is a Texas A&M student pursuing a plant and environmental soil science degree. Barron intends to pursue a career in plant breeding and is interested in drought-tolerant crops with improved nutrition.
Ella Martin is a Kansas State University student pursuing a degree in bakery science and management, food science-industry. Martin is passionate about educating consumers about wheat and agriculture.
