HAY

Colorado—In the March 9 report, compared to last report, trade inactive on large squares of feedlot and dairy hay as growers raised ask prices. Few trades on horse hay at the same levels reported last week. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.

Missouri—In the March 16 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are steady. Low temps have hindered the grass growth that has already started, even though average last frost dates aren’t until mid-April. Hopes for the possibility of an early spring have been dashed, and turned to a bit of nervousness now as a good growing year is much needed after last year.

