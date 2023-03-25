Colorado—In the March 9 report, compared to last report, trade inactive on large squares of feedlot and dairy hay as growers raised ask prices. Few trades on horse hay at the same levels reported last week. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.
Missouri—In the March 16 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are steady. Low temps have hindered the grass growth that has already started, even though average last frost dates aren’t until mid-April. Hopes for the possibility of an early spring have been dashed, and turned to a bit of nervousness now as a good growing year is much needed after last year.
Nebraska—In the March 16 report, compared to last report, all reported hay sold fully steady. Most producers are either out or almost out of hay with a few unsold lots of hay around. Some snow melting has helped take some pressure off the market as cows can graze winter feed resources.
Oklahoma—In the March 17 report, compared to the last report, hay is getting tighter. The supply of hay continues to get lower. Over the past two weeks, the hay trade remains steady. Oklahoma continues to see last year’s crop being sold as they try and finish out this winter. Oklahoma did receive some moisture, but not enough to change the drought monitor. Next report will be released March 31.
Texas—In the March 10 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Cooler temperatures accompanied by moisture moved across the state over the last few weeks. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the winter months. With drought conditions persisting in some areas, producers continue to cull livestock due to the lack of hay with little relief in sight. Next report will be released March 24.
South Dakota—In the March 17 report, compared to last report, all types and classes of hay steady. Another winter storm struck the region at midweek, after a good day of melting had occurred which created very muddy conditions. Very cold temps for the weekend but warmer temps coming, along with several chances of rain and snow. Country road conditions are poor as when the sun comes out and temps near the freezing mark they get very muddy and soft, nearly impassable. Very good demand for all classes and qualities of hay. Very good demand for bedding as livestock producers are having to use a lot to keep their stock comfortable during this wet and cold winter. Very good demand for corn stalks and straw as livestock producers try to keep their stock comfortable during these rough conditions
New Mexico—Next report will be released April 2023.
Wyoming—In the March 16 report, compared to last report, all reported hay sold fully steady. Most producers are either out or almost out of hay with a few unsold lots of hay around.
Montana—In the March 17 report, compared to last report, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay remains good to very good for light offerings. Hay usage remains high across the state as cold temperatures and snow cover continue to force ranchers to feed heavy amounts of hay. Local ranchers continue to buy hay on an as need basis but many are counting hay stacks and realizing they will need more hay to make it to grass. New crop contracts were starting to be discussed as some producers are looking to price hay for the upcoming year, no prices have been established but demand for hay looks to remain strong for next year. The U.S. is running on the tightest hay supplies since the 1950s. Straw sold on very good demand this week as ranchers looking for straw for calving purchased emergency loads. Limited sales sold sharply higher.
