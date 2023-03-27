March 27 to 31 is grain safety week

Grain bins are an important component of Nebraska’s agricultural landscape. In 2022, for example, 18 billion bushels of corn and soybeans were stored in bins in the U.S. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Corn Board.)

Nebraska farmers continue to produce more bushels of crop per acre with less resources. The result of this increased efficiency is more on-farm grain storage. In turn, this leaves a bigger risk of fatal accidents associated with grain handling and bin storage. Nebraska Corn encourages farmers to focus on hazards found in grain handling and storage environments during “Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week.” The 2023 theme is “Small changes, big impact.”

Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week takes place Mar. 27  to 31 and is organized through an alliance between the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the U.S. Department of Labor, the National Grain and Feed Association, the Grain Elevator and Processing Society and the Grain Handling Safety Council.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.