An attractive sweetpotato cultivar Ruddy (left) is highly insect resistant unlike the widely grown and popular U.S. cultivar Beauregard. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture.)

Researchers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service and Clemson University are developing new, insect-resistant, and weed-tolerant sweetpotato germplasm that will improve weed management and sustainability for this nutrient-packed vegetable.

The researchers, whose efforts appear in the journal Weed Technology, bred and selected fast-growing sweetpotato clones that have semi-erect to erect canopy architecture, resulting in upright plant growth. They identified two sweetpotato clones that had reduced weeds, exhibited broad insect resistance, and produced higher yields.

