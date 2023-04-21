water-933638_1920.jpg

At Groundwater Management District 1 and Kansas-based GMD 4, serving all or part of 10 counties in the state’s northwest corner, the development of Local Enhanced Management Areas are showing some promise, where producers set water use restrictions and stick to them. GMD 4 also has a district wide LEMA.

The Wichita County LEMA and Wichita County Water Conservation Area, are both showing promise, said Katie Durham, manager of Scott City, Kansas-based Groundwater Management District No. 1. The water conservation area that started in 2017 logged reductions of 25% of historical pumping and drawdowns have improved from a half-foot to one-tenth of a foot per year, she said.

